Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi Sultanpuri horror LIVE: Amid probe, Delhi top cop reaches MHA
Live

Delhi Sultanpuri horror LIVE: Amid probe, Delhi top cop reaches MHA

india news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 01:14 PM IST
  • Delhi Sultanpuri girl death: A 20-year-old woman was killed after a grey Baleno hit her scooty and dragged her around for nearly 7 km in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri early on Sunday morning.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters protest against Sultanpuri incident, outside Delhi L-G Vinay Saxena's residence, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Massive outrage continues over the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for few kilometres on Sunday morning in the capital's Sultanpuri area. The Delhi Police has expedited probe under special CP Shalini Singh, who has been asked to submit a detailed report 'immediately'.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 12:56 PM

    AAP MLAs write to Police Commissioner on dismissing policemen who tried saving accused

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Police Commissioner to dismiss the policemen who tried to save the accused in Kanjhawala accident case. 

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 12:52 PM

    Statement from witness being recorded in Kanjhawala accident case, PTI reports

    Witness found in Kanjhawala accident case, her statement being recorded, PTI reported citing Delhi Police Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda.

  • Tue, 03 Jan 2023 12:40 PM

    No injuries to victim's friend: Delhi Police on Sultanpuri horror

    The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will record the statement of the friend of the woman who was dragged by car to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi murder accident delhi ncr
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.