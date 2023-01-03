Delhi woman dragged by car, killed: AAP MLAs set to meet top cop

As the Delhi Police step up their probe into the death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged by a car for nearly seven kilometers, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said that a group of party MLAs will be meeting the Delhi police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at 11 am on Tuesday to discuss the “strongest possible action against perpetrators”. “A group of @AamAadmiParty MLAs will be meeting the @DelhiPolice Commisioner at 11am, to discuss strongest possible action against perpetrators of Kanjhawala crime and those protecting the perpetrators. Will also discuss how to make Delhi safer for women,” she wrote on Twitter.

During the wee hours of Tuesday, Delhi Police Special CP Shalini Singh visited Janauti village as part of her investigations into the horrific incident, reported news agency ANI. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed Singh to submit a detailed report "immediately".

The 20-year-old woman was hit by a grey Maruti Baleno which dragged her for around seven kilometers in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri in early hours on Sunday. She was riding a scooter when the incident took place.

Five men - who were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol - were arrested on charges of causing death by negligence. Later on Monday, the police added sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against them. The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Mithun, and Kishan.

According to the police, the accused, during interrogation, claimed they were “not aware” that the car had been dragging the woman.

Meanwhile, the incident led to massive protests in the national capital. The AAP has alleged that one of the arrested accused - Manoj Mittal - is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.