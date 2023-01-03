Political blame game, huge anger: 10 developments on Sultanpuri horror in Delhi

Horrific details have emerged ever since the death of a 20-year-old woman from Delhi's Sultanpuri was reported on New Year's Day. The woman was dragged for seven km by a car and the accused were reportedly drunk. Her naked body was found during early hours on Sunday and her family has alleged sexual assault. But the five men - accused in the case - have not been booked for murder yet. Culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence are the charges against them. Sexual assault is also yet to be confirmed. The case - which is yet again a reminder of crimes against women in Delhi - has triggered massive outrage. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sought a report in the matter.

Here are ten points on the Sultanpuri horror in Delhi:

1) The Delhi Police's Special CP Shalini Singh made a visit to the Janauti Village of the national capital in early hours on Tuesday as cops continue to probe the matter. On Monday, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said at a press briefing that fresh charges could be added against the five accused on the basis of the post-mortem report.

2) The 20-year-old woman - who worked as a beautician - was not alone when the accident happened. A CCTV footage has emerged that shows her with another woman around the time of the incident.

3) An eyewitness of the incident - Deepak Dahiya, who owns a dairy shop in Ladpur village of Delhi - told HT that he followed the vehicle by which the body was dragged and he called up cops. He also saw four-five men in it. “I heard a car’s noise, and initially it sounded like it’s tyre had burst, but it was still being driven. It was going at the speed of barely 20km per hour, so I could clearly see what was happened. That’s when I saw the body of a girl beneath the car -- between the two left side tyres,” Dahiya said.

4) The Delhi Police comes under Home Ministry and according to an official note, Shalini Singh, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, was tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident, following which the report has to be submitted ‘immediately’ to the home ministry.

5) A political slugfest is being witnessed over the matter with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party alleging that one of the accused - Manoj Mittal - is linked to the party.

6) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at a briefing on Monday, said the accused should be hanged. He also underlined that this was "rarest of rare" crimes.

7) Kejriwal also held talks with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena - who had earlier said that "my head hangs in shame" - over the case. The Delhi Chief Minister also said that punishment should be ensured for all accused despite political links.

8) Protests were witnessed in parts of Delhi on Monday amid anger over the murder. AAP leaders were also seen outside LG's house in a massive demonstration.

9) The woman's family has sought speedy probe and justice in the case. Her mother told news agency ANI on Monday that she was told that rape charges will be added if details were revealed in the post-mortem report.

10) The National Commission for Women and the Delhi Commission for Women have also sought speedy investigation in the case.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON