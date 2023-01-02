‘There’s a difference…': BJP slams Kejriwal on killing of Delhi woman who was dragged by car

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal over the incident in which a woman was killed after being dragged by a car, the BJP on Monday said the Delhi chief minister should know there is a difference between ‘running a government and indulging in gimmickry.’

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video clip of an old interview of the AAP national convenor with a news channel. In the clip, Kejriwal is seen criticising then Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit over the law and order situation in the national capital.

“Chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, should not be so helpless that he is washing his hands off, leaving women's security to hope. In Punjab, the police report to the AAP government. However, leave aside women, no one is safe there,” tweeted Malviya.

“There is a difference between running a government and indulging in gimmickry,” he added.

The BJP leader's post came in response to a tweet in which the AAP chief ‘hoped' strictest punishment would be given to culprits of the New Year's Day incident.

As chief minister, the 54-year-old has faced repeated criticism from the opposition and his critics for passing the buck to the Union home ministry whenever any crime takes place in the city. As Delhi is a Union territory, the police report to the Union government's home ministry and not the UT government. At present, the Union government is led by the BJP, while the AAP governs the UT.

In the video shared by Malviya, however, Kejriwal asks how can the CM (Dikshit) ‘get away’ by saying the police are not under her.

