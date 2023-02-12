Delhi to Jaipur in 3 hrs, Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open today

Delhi and Jaipur will come closer by road as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first stretch of the big-ticket Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Sunday. The travel time will come to 2.5 hours to 3 hours from the current 5 hours as the Sohna (Haryana)- Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch will likely be opened for traffic from Tuesday.

Here are 5 points about the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the expressway

1. The stretch between Sohna and Dausa is 246 km while the entire Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connecting the two major cities of India will stretch 1,380 km.

2. The Sohna-Dausa stretch will become an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

3. The Sohna-Dausa stretch has been developed at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crore.

4. The Sohna-Dausa stretch will cover 160km in Haryana and pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. It will cover 11 villages in the Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in the Nuh district.

5. This stretch will be directly connected with the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway -- from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna.

This stretch, like the other parts of the expressway, is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future depending on traffic.

Records of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

1. 2.5km 4-lane length PQC laid in 24 hours, the world record for the highest quantity of PQC laid.

2. 50km single lane length, the world record for the highest quantity of dense bitumen laid in 100 hours.

3. This expressway will be the first in Asia to feature safe corridors for the movement of wildlife.

