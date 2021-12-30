Delhi to remain cold on New Year, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions may prevail till Jan 3: IMD

A cold wave is expected to continue over Delhi on New Year’s day and such conditions are likely to prevail till January 3 as the city witnessed similar weather on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

The IMD also said the minimum temperatures in several states in central and northwestern parts of the country are set to fall by at least 2 degrees.

“Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Northwest & Central India during next 24 hours and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next 24 hours and fall by 3-5°C thereafter,” the IMD said in its daily forecast.

Meanwhile, a cold wave- or a severe cold wave-like condition is also expected in Delhi’s neighbouring states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana until January 3, the IMD also said.

“Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions in isolated/some parts of Punjab during 30th December to 03rd January; north Rajasthan during 31st December to 03rd January and Haryana & Chandigarh during 31st December to 02nd January,” the IMD said.

“Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in night/morning hours on 31st Dec. and over East India on 31st December, 2021 and 1st January, 2022,” it added.

During a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. Previously, on December 20 and 21, Delhi witnessed cold wave conditions when the minimum temperature fell to 3.2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report by news agency PTI.

From January 4, the minimum temperature is expected to increase due to the influence of an active western disturbance which is also likely to cause fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh between January 4 and 7, the IMD also said.

