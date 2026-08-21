Delhi University announces rollout of first Four Year Undergraduate Programme batch for direct PhD pathway

The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday announced the rollout of the first batch of its Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), paving the way for eligible students to pursue PhD programmes directly without obtaining a master’s degree. Students with a CGPA of 7.5 or above (7.0 for SC/ST students) will be eligible to apply directly for PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, the university said in a release.

Delhi University (File Photo)

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DU introduced the FYUP under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, which was implemented in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, from the 2022-23 academic session.

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A total of 75,948 students enrolled in the FYUP in 2022-23. Of these, 40,005 students exited the programme after completing three years in 2025, while 35,943 students opted to continue for the fourth year, according to a DU release.

Of the 35,943 students who continued into the fourth year, 12,111 applied for DU's One-Year Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. This accounts for 34.27% of the students who continued into the fourth year, the University said.

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“The Ordinances of the University has been amended to include the same with the approval of the Academic Council and Executive Council. The Ph. D. admissions for the academic session 2026-27 shall allow the fourth-year students who complete the programme with 7.5 CGPA (7 CGPA for SC/ST students) to apply directly for the Ph. D. Programme. Accordingly, the University concurs with the comment of the retired Professor of DU, that students who complete the FYUP are not necessary to do master’s programme, and necessary track for the same has already been provided by the University,” the release said.

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