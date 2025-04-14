Delhi University college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to beat the heat, sparks debate

A video showing the principal of Delhi University's Laxmibai College coating classroom walls with cow dung has gone viral, sparking backlash online. Delhi University's Laxmibai College principal seen applying cow dung on classroom walls in a bid to tackle heat. (Screengrab)

The principal, Pratyush Vatsala, told PTI that the act was part of an ongoing research project led by a faculty member. She said the study, titled ‘Study of Heat Stress Control by Using Traditional Indian Knowledge,’ is still in progress.

“It is under process. I will be able to share details of the full research after a week. The research is being carried out in porta cabins. I coated one of them myself because there's no harm in touching natural mud. Some people are spreading misinformation without knowing the full details,” Pratyush Vatsala said.

The video of cow dung being applied to classroom walls was reportedly shared in a WhatsApp group of teachers by the principal herself.

In the clip, principal Pratyush Vatsala is seen coating the walls with the help of staff, saying indigenous methods were being used to cool classrooms in C Block.

“Those who have classes here will soon get these rooms in a new look. Efforts are being made to make your teaching experience pleasant,” she wrote in the message.

Professor Vijender Chauhan, who coaches UPSC aspirants, questioned the hiring chances of students from a college led by someone promoting cow dung on classroom walls.

“She is Principal of a college of my University. Duly plastering cow-shit on classroom walls. I am concerned about many things - to begin with- If you are an employer and applicant studied from an institution which has such academic leader- what are odds of her getting hired?” Chauhan wrote on X.

One user wrote, “The principal of Delhi University's LB College first tied a cow inside the college. Then, using cow dung appropriately, the work of whitewashing the walls of the college has also started. If drinking cow urine is made compulsory in colleges, then no one can stop the country from becoming a Vishwa Guru.”

Located in Ashok Vihar and run by the Delhi government, the college was established in 1965 and named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. It comprises five blocks, with the recent initiative focused on one of them.

With PTI inputs