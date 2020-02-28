Delhi violence: 70 companies of para forces posted in area

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 05:15 IST

As many as 70 companies of para-military forces (each comprising of 100 soldiers) have been deployed in north-east Delhi to quell the riots that have left 38 people dead, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement by the MHA, which controls the Delhi Police, did not give any timeline on the deployment of paramilitary forces to assist the Delhi Police. The MHA said that as many as 514 “suspects” have been “detained, arrested” for questioning, and more arrests are expected.

The ministry also said that Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in a meeting, also attended by “Union Home Secretary and Commissioner of Delhi Police”. The statement made no mention of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who visited the riot-hit areas to take stock.

Just 12 police stations out of the 203 police stations in Delhi have been affected by the riots, the statement said. It also said the home minister appealed “to citizens not to believe rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tensions.”

It said that steps are being taken to “clean the streets and repair the damage to public properties in riot-affected areas”.