Delhi wants to destroy our party: Sanjay Raut on EC letter to Sena factions

Snjay Raut said it is shocking that the EC is raising questions on the Sena founded by Balasaheb Thackeray 56 years ago for the cause of Hindutva, adding that Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of the party.
File photo of Sena MP Sanjay Raut.(PTI)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 03:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed his disappointment with the Election Commission (EC) for seeking documents from the Uddhav Thackeray-led- group and Eknath Shinde's faction to submit documents in favour of their claims on the election symbol of the party. The polling body has said asked the rival camps to submit the claims by August 8.

Raut said it is shocking that the EC is raising questions on the Sena founded by Balasaheb Thackeray 56 years ago for the cause of Hindutva, adding that Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of the party.

“It's shocking for Maharashtra's people. Balasaheb Thackeray formed the party 56 years ago, thinking about Hindutva and the EC is raising questions on his organisation. Delhi wants to destroy our party. Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of Shiv Sena,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Election Commission has asked both the sides to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and the written statements of the rival factions.

The polling body has taken the step in line with the Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Earlier in the day, Shinde said his group has 50 MLAs and two-third members of the Lok Sabha and they will put up their stand before the EC.

“The Election Commission wrote to us. We will take our stand in front of the EC. We are the Shiv Sena. We have 50 MLAs and in the Lok Sabha, two/third members are with us,” the Maharashtra chief minister said.

Earlier this week, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the commission seeking allocation of the party's 'bow and arrow' election symbol to it, citing the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)

