Delhi weather: Air quality improves to ‘moderate’ from ‘poor’

A day after reaching the “poor” category, air quality of Delhi improved on Thursday, with the AQI recording at 121, putting it in the “moderate category”. Light rain predicted over the next few days are expected to maintain the air quality and prevent it from deteriorating further. India gate on September 26: Sunny and clear skies ahead for Delhi(PTI)

However, as winter approaches, air quality is expected to get worse.

On Wednesday, Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai announced a 21-point Winter Action Plan to tackle the issue of air pollution.

Among the measures that the government plans to adopt are drones which will monitor hotspots of air pollution, and an anti-dust campaign using road sweeping machines.

Other measures include banning firecrackers and a special task force comprising six members.

The Delhi government is also preparing for artificial rain to improve the AQI of the city from November 1-15, when Diwali and stubble burning lead to high pollution.

An AQI from 0-50 is categorised as “good”, from 51-100 as “satisfactory”, from 101-200 as"moderate, from 201-500 as “poor”, from 301-400 as “very poor” and beyond 400 as “severe”.

Lack of consistent rains has been one of the reasons for the air quality worsening. The AQI increased to 116 on September 21, then 164 on September 22, 167 on September 23 and reached 197 on September 24.

“We are gradually seeing a rise in pollution as pollutants accumulate in the Capital. During the day, you are also seeing dust upliftment as the soil is again dry,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology told a Hindustan Times reporter.

Children and those vulnerable to respiratory ailments are advised to be careful when going outside while air quality is poor. September 25 was the first time since 2018 when Delhi had touched the poor category mark.