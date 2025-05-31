Delhi weather: City records wettest May; ‘red alert’ issued for 5 northeastern states, heavy rain in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a widespread light or moderate rainfall likely to continue over northeast India during the next seven days. For sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, an isolated 'heavy to very heavy rainfall is very' likely from May 30- June 1. Meanwhile, according to IMD data, Delhi recorded its wettest May without a single heatwave day in May this year. IMD data showed that Delhi recorded its wettest May ever, receiving 188.9 mm of rainfall and surpassing all previous records for the month. (Hindustan Times)

Red alert for northeastern states

The IMD issued red alerts for five northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur. Since Thursday, most parts of northeast India have been witnessing heavy rainfall, which continued till Friday afternoon. Regional met centre in Guwahati said that the heavy rain is due to a depression over Bangladesh, which is slowly moving towards the northeast. There are predictions of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the five northeast states with squally winds between speeds of 40-60 km/hr at some places. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) requested people to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant of any signs of landslides.

The IMD predicted a ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in parts of Manipur till June 1. The forecast also includes gusty winds, thunderstorms with lightning, and wind speeds ranging from 30 to 40km/hr. Rainfall of 7cm to 11cm is likely to occur at isolated places across the state.

Heavy rain in Kerala's Kannur causes waterlogging

Kerala’s Kannur was hit by heavy rainfall on Friday that led to the rising water level of the Kakkad river, leading to waterlogged areas in parts of the coastal city. Many districts of the state received heavy rainfall, disrupting everyday life and causing waterlogging. According to IMD, strong westerly winds are likely to persist at lower tropospheric levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region for the next two to three days, resulting in widespread rainfall. Due to this, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala on May 31, June 1 and 2.

Delhi recorded wettest May: IMD

In Delhi, IMD data showed, the national capital recorded its wettest May ever, receiving 188.9 mm of rainfall and surpassing all previous records for the month. The month of May, which is typically a peak summer period, did not record a single heatwave day this year unlike last time when the city reported six heatwave days. The national capital recorded 188.9 mm of rainfall between May 1 and May 30, making it the wettest May on record, according to data from the IMD. The month witnessed multiple rounds of thunderstorms and gusty winds, including a severe thunderstorm that struck the National Capital Region (NCR).

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)