Rain lashes Delhi, Noida; IMD issues 'orange' alert for next two hours | Weather updates

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing an ‘orange alert’ in the city over the next few hours.

A man with a child makes his way amid heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Parts of Delhi received rain with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'orange' alert for more rain at several places over the next few hours. (PTI)

Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 32.4 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am, followed by the Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodhi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm, according to the IMD.

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Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below normal.

A commuter with a child makes his way amid heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Areas under orange alert

The weather department has warned of cloudy skies with moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds. The IMD has issued an orange alert for rain in following parts of Delhi:

North Delhi

Central Delhi

East Delhi

West Delhi

North West Delhi

North East Delhi

Shahadara

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