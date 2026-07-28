Rain lashes Delhi, Noida; IMD issues 'orange' alert for next two hours | Weather updates

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing an ‘orange alert’ in the city over the next few hours.
Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 32.4 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am, followed by the Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodhi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm, according to the IMD.
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Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below normal.
Areas under orange alert
The weather department has warned of cloudy skies with moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds. The IMD has issued an orange alert for rain in following parts of Delhi:
- North Delhi
- Central Delhi
- East Delhi
- West Delhi
- North West Delhi
- North East Delhi
- Shahadara
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