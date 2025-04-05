Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi woman, 24, dies after falling off roller coaster ride in amusement park

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2025 10:32 PM IST

Delhi news: The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

A 24-year-old woman died after falling off a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Delhi's Kapashera area. The deceased was identified as Priyanka, the police said in a statement, adding that the incident took place on Thursday.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 289. (Representational)
The police have registered an FIR under sections 289. (Representational)

The woman had ENT bleeding, a lacerated wound on the right leg, a puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee, reported PTI.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. She had gone to the park with her fiancé, Nikhil.

He told the police that he and the deceased were engaged in February. They had gone to the Fun and Food Village in Delhi and boarded a roller coaster ride around 6:15 pm on Thursday. She fell off the ride after a stand malfunctioned.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct concerning animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the BNS.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted. The deceased, a resident of Chanakyapuri, worked as a manager in a telecom company in Sector 3, Noida, they said.

She and Nikhil were scheduled to get married next February, her brother, Mohit, told PTI. They arrived at the Kapashera water park around 1 pm, where they boarded the roller coaster for a ride.

Mohit accused the water park authorities of not maintaining proper safety standards.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi woman, 24, dies after falling off roller coaster ride in amusement park
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On