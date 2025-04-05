Delhi woman, 24, dies after falling off roller coaster ride in amusement park

A 24-year-old woman died after falling off a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Delhi's Kapashera area. The deceased was identified as Priyanka, the police said in a statement, adding that the incident took place on Thursday. The police have registered an FIR under sections 289. (Representational)

The woman had ENT bleeding, a lacerated wound on the right leg, a puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee, reported PTI.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. She had gone to the park with her fiancé, Nikhil.

He told the police that he and the deceased were engaged in February. They had gone to the Fun and Food Village in Delhi and boarded a roller coaster ride around 6:15 pm on Thursday. She fell off the ride after a stand malfunctioned.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct concerning animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the BNS.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted. The deceased, a resident of Chanakyapuri, worked as a manager in a telecom company in Sector 3, Noida, they said.

She and Nikhil were scheduled to get married next February, her brother, Mohit, told PTI. They arrived at the Kapashera water park around 1 pm, where they boarded the roller coaster for a ride.

Mohit accused the water park authorities of not maintaining proper safety standards.

With inputs from PTI