Delhi woman gang-raped, tied and thrown from a building in Rajasthan’s Churu, 2 held

The incident happened on Friday near the railway station in Churu. The woman had arrived from New Delhi on Friday after one of the four accused offered her a job. The accused got in touch with her through social media and over telephone.
A case has been lodged and the woman’s medical examination has been conducted and she is being treated. The arrested accused will be presented in court on Sunday. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 05:13 PM IST
BySachin Saini

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped, tied, and thrown from the third floor of a building in Rajasthan’s Churu district. The police have arrested two of the four accused, who will be presented in court on Sunday.

The woman is from Assam but has been living in West Delhi’s Rohini for some time.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mamta Saraswat said the woman in her complaint alleged gang rape by four men, all of whom are unmarried and students. They are residents of Churu district.

In her complaint, she alleged that one of the four accused befriended her through social media, and later telephonically offered her a job. She reached Churu on Friday afternoon from Delhi. She was taken to a room from the bus stand, where they all consumed liquor. When she questioned them about her job, they promised her of arranging a meeting on Saturday morning.

She was then beaten and raped by the four accused. When she started shouting, the accused tied her hands behind her back and pushed her from the third floor of the building. She, fortunately, got stuck on a pole and hung from it for at least an hour.

The police were informed who arrived and rescued her from the pole.

Saraswat said the woman’s hand has had a fracture and she has small bruises. A case has been lodged and her medical examination has been conducted and she is being treated. The arrested accused will be presented in court today and efforts are underway to nab the other two involved in the crime.

