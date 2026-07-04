Delhi woman shares parents' unexpected reaction to her being laid off: ‘Do whatever your heart wants'

A Delhi-based woman has shared the moment she told her parents that she had lost her job, saying their unexpectedly supportive response lifted a huge weight off her shoulders. Anukriti Vidyarthi recalled the anxiety she felt before breaking the news to her family after being laid off.

Anukriti Vidyarthi revealed that she had been laid off after spending nearly five-and-a-half years at the same company. (Anukritividyarthi/Instagram)

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"Today was the day I finally told my parents that I had lost my job," she said.

Vidyarthi explained that her parents had been proud when she landed the job, making it even harder to tell them she no longer had it.

"My mom loved my job, and when I first got it, my dad was so happy and proud. For days, I kept wondering how I would tell them. I was scared they would be worried or disappointed. I overthought everything, and the words just wouldn't come out," she said.

The conversation finally happened when her mother casually asked when she would be going to the office.

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{{^usCountry}} "That's when I told her, 'I'm not going to the office anymore,' and shared the whole story," Vidyarthi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That's when I told her, 'I'm not going to the office anymore,' and shared the whole story," Vidyarthi said. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of reacting with disappointment, her mother's response left her surprised. "That's actually a good thing. Why are you thinking so much? It's okay. Take this time to build yourself. Do whatever your heart wants," her mother told her.

The experience, she said, made her realise that people often place unnecessary pressure on themselves.

"It made me realise how much unnecessary pressure we put on ourselves. We spend so much time worrying about how our parents will react that we forget one important thing they'll always be there for us."

She added that she had spent two days feeling miserable before finally speaking to her parents.

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"But after I did, I felt so relieved. I feel incredibly blessed."

Encouraging others facing similar situations, she said, "If you're going through something similar and you're afraid to tell your parents, just tell them. You might be surprised by how much love and support you receive."

She wrote, "Onwards and upwards."

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Laid off after 5.5 years

In an earlier Instagram video, Vidyarthi had revealed that she was laid off after spending nearly five-and-a-half years at the same company.

She said she was informed during a call with her HR team and manager that her role had become "redundant."

"I'm jobless. Today is 29th June, 2026, and I had a call with my HR and the manager, and they told me that my role is redundant and I've been asked to leave the company. The company where I was there for like five and a half years," she said. Despite the setback, Vidyarthi said she believed the layoff may have happened for a reason.

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"Maybe it's a sign from God because I don't think I would have ever quit the job myself. So maybe God said, 'It's time to move on. You've been here long enough.'"

'Better things are coming'

After the video went viral, Vidyarthi shared another update, saying she had unexpectedly become a "news sensation" and was overwhelmed by the response online.

She said thousands of comments came from people who had experienced similar layoffs. Many told her that, although losing their jobs had initially felt devastating, they later found better opportunities and were grateful for how things turned out.

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"I don't know what's gonna happen or how it will happen. I have no idea. But everybody said they were glad because something better only came into their life. I want it to be a sign of hope to each and every person who is going through it, that only better things are coming. Let's slay it together, guys," she said.