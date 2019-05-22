Delhi man kills father, chops him into 25 pieces over property dispute

A 22-year-old youth killed his father and chopped his body into 25 pieces, following an argument over a property dispute in the early hours of Wednesday in East Delhi, police said.

Aman was arrested, along with a friend, from outside his home in Shahdara while they were trying to dispose off the body.

According to the police, Aman runs a small cafe in the Farash Bazaar area of Shahdara.

He had been pestering his father, Sandesh Aggarwal, 48, to register a property, located in Bholanath Nagar, in his name.

With Aman’s elder brother and mother away in Manali for the past few days, the father and son were alone at home for the past few days.

“On Tuesday night, they again had an argument and in a fit of rage Aman first assaulted his father and then stabbed him multiple times,” DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

“He later called a friend to help him dispose off the body. They chopped the body into 25 pieces and stuffed them into two bags and some black-coloured polythene packets bought from a chicken shop,” said another police officer.

However, a neighbour spotted Aman and his friend from his balcony keeping the two blood-stained bags and packets in a car.

He informed the police around 2.07 a.m., following which a local police team reached the spot and arrested them.

The incident occurred barely 300 meters away from the DCP’s office and the Farash Bazar police station.

