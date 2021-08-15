Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi-Kabul Air India flight lands 1 hour later amid tense moments in high skies
india news

Delhi-Kabul Air India flight lands 1 hour later amid tense moments in high skies

The Taliban army, which has swept the war-torn country, reached the outskirts of Kabul and officials in Kabul’s air traffic control were not available to help Air India Flight 243 land. At one point, the pilot had to switch off the plane’s radar to prevent detection and the possibility of being targeted.
By Harinder Baweja
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The Air India commercial passenger flight finally landed an hour later on Sunday, amid tense moments and drama in the skies. The flight is also bringing back diplomats and security officials posted at the Indian embassy in Kabul. (REUTERS)

A scheduled Delhi-Kabul Air India flight took off on time from the Capital’s Indira Gandhi National airport a little after noon but the reality on the ground in Afghanistan changed dramatically before it could commence its landing.

The two hour twenty minute flight had to hold in the air for nearly an hour. The Taliban army, which has swept the war-torn country, reached the outskirts of Kabul and officials in Kabul’s air traffic control were not available to help Air India Flight 243 land. At one point, the pilot had to switch off the plane’s radar to prevent detection and the possibility of being targeted.

The commercial, passenger flight finally landed an hour later, amid tense moments and drama in the high skies. The flight is also bringing back diplomats and security officials posted at the Indian embassy in Kabul.

Indian consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif – two of Afghanistan’s largest cities – were handed over to local staff over the last four weeks and all Indians evacuated via special flights.

Only two days ago, the Ministry of External Affairs had said it was not closing the embassy in Kabul but the speed with which the gun-toting Talibs conquered province after province and raced to Kabul, stunned many, including the United States.

The United States sent helicopters to evacuate its staff from its mission in Kabul and asked its staff to delete all sensitive information.

AI 243, currently at Kabul airport, is waiting to refuel and take-off for Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

A home for you and me

Video captures what happened when a water fountain was installed for animals

Human gets escorted by furry guardian angels on the way home. Watch

Anand Mahindra tweets how pandemic taught him the meaning of ‘true freedom’
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP