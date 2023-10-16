Delhi-Meerut RRTS: PM Modi to unveil 17 kms stretch of Rapid Rail. 10 things to know

India's first regional train service RapidX is set to begin on a 17-kilometre stretch on Friday,i.e October 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this section on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on that day in Ghaziabad. The complete corridor will be functional by 2025.Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 12 had inspected the Sahibabad station of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project ahead of the opening.Here are 10 things you need to know about this high-speed regional rail service that will help you travel from Delhi to Meerut in just 60 minutes. 1. The RRTS is developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a joint venture of the Government of India and governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Established as a result of a memorandum of understanding between the Centre and the four states on June 29, 2011, NCRTC was formally incorporated as a company on August 21, 2013. 2. In 2019, the construction of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor had begun. The first look of the RRTS train was unveiled a year later. 3. According to a document shared by the NCRTC, the RRTS is different from the Metro rail. It has an operational speed of 160 kilometres per hour against the Metro's speed of 80 kph. While a Metro train will take three hours to complete a 100 kilometres journey, an RRTS will traverse that distance in just an hour. 4. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor is the first RRTS project being implemented in India, and will be closely followed by the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridors. 5. The total length of the Delhi-Meerut corridor is 82 kilometres which will be covered in just an hour. It comprises 24 stations. The first phase covering 17 kilometres will cover five stations- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and the Duhai Depot.

The RRTS is different from the Metro rail. It has an operational speed of 160 kilometres per hour against the Metro's speed of 80 kph(NCRTC website)

6. The NCRTC said it has worked with the Centre, four state governments and transport systems to develop deep multi-modal integration at RRTS stations. These RRTS stations will be integrated with various metro lines, airports and bus stands, wherever possible.On September 15, the NCRTC said that the construction of the RRTS viaduct crossing over the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro corridor, at an elevation of about 20 meters near the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station, has been successfully completed.7. The project has been constructed at a cost of ₹30,274 crore. The Asian Development Bank, New Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have also funded this project. 8. The RRTS trains feature several commuter-centric facilities such as overhead luggage racks, Wi-Fi, mobile and laptop charging facility at every seat. Each train will have one premium class car with wider seats, more legroom, and coat hangers. The trains will also come equipped with a vending machine facility.9. The NCRTC has said that the operations on the 17-km-long primary section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will involve more women employees than men. "It is noteworthy that the participation of women employees in the operations of this section will be more than that of male employees. NCRTC has taken a purposeful step towards breaking established gender norms in the transport sector by ensuring equal participation of women, which has traditionally been considered male-dominated," the company was quoted by PTI as saying.10. A dedicated 'Lost and Found' centre has been established at the Ghaziabad Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station to expedite the retrieval of misplaced belongings, a statement by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Monday.

