After waterlogging, traffic chaos, Delhi NCR braces for more rain today; IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi and adjoining areas are yet to recover from Friday evening’s non-stop downpour, but the National Capital Region is bracing for another “good wet day” on Saturday, with more rain expected across the region.

Delhi-NCR received non-stop rainfall on Janmashtami, causing waterlogging in several areas and disrupting normal movement across the region. (HT Photos by Praveen Kumar)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall at different times of the day on September 5 and has also issued a yellow alert.

According to the weather department, thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are expected during the morning, afternoon, and evening today.

Delhi-NCR battles waterlogging

Delhi-NCR received non-stop rainfall on Janmashtami, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas and disrupting normal movement across the region.

Also read | Delhi battered by heavy rain; Connaught Place to IGI Airport waterlogged after downpour

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{{^usCountry}} Several roads in Delhi and Gurugram were inundated, leading to traffic snarls at prominent locations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several roads in Delhi and Gurugram were inundated, leading to traffic snarls at prominent locations {{/usCountry}}

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In the national capital, heavy waterlogging near Indira Gandhi International Airport disrupted flight operations, leaving commuters navigating inundated stretches around the terminals on Friday.

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An independent forecaster, Navdeep Dahiya, has also predicted a fresh spell of heavy rain across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad from the afternoon through the late evening on September 5. Several parts of Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive heavy rain.

Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad may receive heavier rain

In a post on X, Dahiya said that Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad could receive 60-140mm of rainfall, while Delhi and Gurgaon may record 30-80mm by midnight on September 5.

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The forecast also said intermittent rain during the first half of the day, followed by the possibility of heavy downpours from the afternoon to late evening, could result in waterlogging during the second half of the day.

Also read | IMD red alert in Delhi for heavy rain; severe waterlogging at IGI Airport

Delhi weather forecast for September 5-10

Delhi is expected to remain generally cloudy with moderate rain on September 5. The temperature is likely to range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, while humidity may remain between 70 and 95 per cent, as per IMD's weekly forecast.

On September 6, generally cloudy conditions are expected, with light rain or drizzle. Temperatures may range between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius, with humidity between 65 and 90 per cent.

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From September 7, the weather is expected to turn partly cloudy. The temperature may remain between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius, while humidity is forecast to range from 55 to 85 per cent.

Also read | Delhi air quality improves to 71 but the clean air may not last with changing rain activity

On September 8, partly cloudy skies are forecast, with temperatures expected to range between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity may remain between 50 and 80 per cent.

Partly cloudy conditions are also expected on September 9, when temperatures may range between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius and humidity between 50 and 80 per cent.

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On September 10, the temperature is likely to remain between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius, with humidity ranging from 50 to 80 per cent. Partly cloudy skies are expected to continue.