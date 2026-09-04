Delhi air quality improves to 71 but the clean air may not last
Data from CPCB shows the capital’s daily average AQI has improved to 71 on Friday from 85 on September 2 and 113 on Sept 1
Despite recording only isolated rainfall since the start of September, Delhi’s air quality has steadily improved, driven largely by strong winds, according to experts and official data.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows the capital’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 113 (“moderate”) on September 1, before improving into the “satisfactory” category with readings of 85 on September 2 and 74 on September 3. On Friday, September 4, the average AQI improved further to 71.
The CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and above 400 as “severe”.
Experts attributed the cleaner air to strong wind.
“For the past five to six days, the pollutants in the air had been clumped together, causing a haziness of sorts. Recently, the wind speed has picked up, which has caused the pollutants to disperse. Additionally, some rain has occurred in the city, which has also contributed,” said Ashwary Tiwari, founder of Indiametsky Weather.
Tiwari added that air quality was likely to fluctuate over the coming days as rain activity subsides.
“As rains subside in the city in the coming few days, the AQI will increase. For the rest of the month, we are expecting the AQI to continue fluctuating, following the rain’s cue. Since there is not much rain predicted during September this year, we are expecting the yearly high AQI period to start from the end of the month,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAaditya Khatwani
Aaditya Khatwani is a city reporter at Hindustan Times, where he covers the environment, weather, forests, and art and culture for Delhi. He joined the Hindustan Times newsroom in 2025, after graduating from the Asian College of Journalism, in Chennai, and has also covered Delhi’s civic bodies. His reporting blends ground reportage and data-based narratives with human interest stories from the city.Since joining HT, he has published many stories on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the civic issues in the city. This includes stories on the city’s green divide and the lack of proper footpaths, on which he also filmed and produced a 15-part video series, visiting different parts of the city to assess their footpaths.His coverage on art has included stories on the prominent art events in the city, such as the India Art Fair and DAG India’s “The City as a Museum” event. He also writes about the city’s evolving culture, such as the recent trend of lectures being hosted in bars.Read More