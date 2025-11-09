Delhi's air quality improving, says pollution body; no GRAP 3 for now

The Commission for Air Quality (CAQM) decided against implementing Stage 3 as the air quality in Delhi improved slightly on Sunday. The subcommittee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) reviewed the air quality situation after the average AQI stood at the "very poor" category in the morning. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated that the overall air quality is likely to stay in the "very poor" category in the coming days.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The average AQI of the national capital stood at 391 at 10 am on Sunday, but improved to 370 by 4 pm and further to 365 at 5 pm. At 9 pm, AQI was recorded at 352.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated that the overall air quality is likely to stay in the "very poor" category in the coming days.

Seeing the improving air quality in the city, the sub-committee decided that there was no need to invoke Stage 3 restrictions of GRAP at present, keeping the ongoing Stage 1 and 2 measures, news agency PTI reported. The panel also noted that it will closely monitor the situation and review it as required.

A day earlier, the air quality was recorded at 361 at 4 pm, which worsened further to 372 at 6 pm, according to CPCB data.

If imposed, GRAP Stage 3 would mean:

A ban on non-essential construction work in the city

Classes up to grade fifth will have the option to shift to hybrid mode, with parents having an option to choose online education.

The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars will be restricted in Delhi and the nearby NCR districts.

The GRAP restrictions are categorised according to air quality in four stages with Stage 1 (Poor AQI), Stage II (Very Poor AQI), Stage III (Severe AQI), and Stage IV (Severe Plus AQI).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, have led to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, thousands, including parents and activists, gathered at Delhi's India Gate to stage a protest against the depleting air quality in the city.