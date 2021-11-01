Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality expected to remain poor till Diwali, dip further from next day: IMD scientist
Delhi's air quality expected to remain poor till Diwali, dip further from next day: IMD scientist

IMD scientist VK Soni air quality in Delhi could dip to ‘very poor’ category due to northwesterly winds and bursting of crackers during the festival days.
Representational image.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 03:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said air quality in the national capital is likely to remain in ‘poor’ category till Diwali, following which it could dip to ‘very poor’ category due to northwesterly winds and bursting of crackers during the festival days. 

IMD scientist VK Soni's statement came amid severe concerns being expressed from across all corners over fall in air quality level over the past few days and upcoming festivities. 

Soni further said the minimum temperature will remain between 13-15 degrees Celsius for the next three days, according to an ANI report.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category on Monday morning as well. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7am was 278 in the “poor” category. The average 24-hour AQI on Sunday was 289.

Meanwhile, the high court said earlier in the day sale of firecrackers was not permitted in the national capital as per the orders passed by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court

Responding to a plea from several traders against the complete ban on the storage and sale of all kinds of firecrackers, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said the petitioners ought to approach the apex court or the NGT for any relief.

“Please go to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is already looking into the issue today. Seek a clarification. (High court is the) Wrong forum. Inform NGT. They are a specialised body,” the judge was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

delhi air quality index
