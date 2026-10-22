Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’ for second consecutive day; no relief expected in coming days

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the seocnd consecutive day on Thursday morning with the air quality index being recorded around 253 (9am). According to data available from 56 of 59 monitoring stations, Chandni Chowk, Vivek Vihar and Jahangirpuri recorded air quality in the very poor zone with readings of 307, 306, 309 respectively.

Nineteen stations recorded air quality in the moderate zone while the remaining were in the poor category. (PTI image)

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Nineteen stations recorded air quality in the moderate zone while the remaining were in the poor category.

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Also Read | How pollution in Delhi surged on Dussehra night

Delhi recorded the season’s first ‘poor’ air on Wednesday as smoke from Dussehra celebrations, trapped by still, damp night air, pushed the AQI into the poor category and prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR.

Deep Dive Why did Delhi’s AQI rise into the ‘poor’ category after Dussehra? The rise followed Dussehra celebrations, with smoke from the festivities trapped by calm, damp night air. Readings showed a sharp increase in fine particles, though the data cannot determine exactly how much came from effigy burning, firecrackers or other sources. What restrictions apply under GRAP Stage 1 in Delhi-NCR? Stage 1 requires dust-control measures at construction and demolition sites and bans open burning of waste. It also restricts coal or firewood in eateries, limits diesel-generator use and allows action against visibly polluting vehicles. Is Delhi’s air quality expected to improve in the coming days? The IMD and IITM expect Delhi’s air to remain in the ‘poor’ category over the coming days. Forecasts also show stubble burning’s estimated contribution to pollution rising from 3.9% on Wednesday to 15.9% on Friday.

Also Read | Grap 1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI enters 'poor' category day after Dussehra

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{{^usCountry}} The AQI climbed from 179 on Tuesday to 245 at 4pm on Wednesday, the highest reading of the season and the worst since July 13, when it stood at 246. The 66-point jump was the third-largest the day after Dussehra in the past decade, and Wednesday’s reading the worst for the day after the festival since 2021, when the index stood at 284. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AQI climbed from 179 on Tuesday to 245 at 4pm on Wednesday, the highest reading of the season and the worst since July 13, when it stood at 246. The 66-point jump was the third-largest the day after Dussehra in the past decade, and Wednesday’s reading the worst for the day after the festival since 2021, when the index stood at 284. {{/usCountry}}

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Farm fires rising

The Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi forecasts stubble burning’s share of the city’s pollution to rise from 3.9% on Wednesday to 7.4% on Thursday and 15.9% on Friday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology expect the air to stay ‘poor’ over the coming days.