How pollution in Delhi surged on Dussehra night

Hour-by-hour readings show the pollution level in Delhi started surging on Tuesday evening, as Dussehra effigies burned, while the two previous nights of similar weather produced no such spike. Sprinkler sprays water to settle dust on Vikas Marg near ITO as pollution levels rise in the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday. (HT photo)

A similar surge may come in the weeks ahead as Diwali approaches. The burning of firecrackers may be allowed more widely this year, going by the Supreme Court’s observations earlier this month.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said it wanted a “pragmatic and practical” way to regulate them, and warned that people would see a restrictive order as coercion. It tied the Delhi-NCR case to the national one before Justice MM Sundresh, whose bench cleared “next-generation” laris, or joint crackers, across the country on September 30.

Also Read | Green only in colour: Firecrackers flood Delhi markets amid festive season, rising AQI

What the readings showed Because the weather changed little from the two nights before, Dussehra night gives a rough measure of what one evening of celebrations does to Delhi’s air. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) in the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin rose from 179 on Dussehra, Tuesday October 20, to 245 on Wednesday, the season’s highest and one point below July 13’s 246; the 66-point jump was the third-largest after Dussehra since 2015.

The data cannot say how much came from the effigy burning itself, firecrackers, other fires, traffic or chemistry in the damp air, but makes evident a link between the celebrations and the surge in PM2.5 levels.

At the median of 45 long-running stations, the one-hour PM2.5 sub-index, CPCB’s 0-500 score for fine particles, was 300 or more (about 120 micrograms per cubic metre, µg/m³) for 14 hours from 10pm, peaking at 346 at 2am, when 35 of 41 stations were above 300. At the peak hour of each earlier spike this month, no more than 18 were above this level.

Between 6pm and 11pm on Tuesday, the median PM2.5 reading across the long-running stations rose by 86 µg/m³, about three times as much as on the two evenings before (29 and 27). Carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide, largely from traffic and other burning, rose by similar amounts on all three evenings.

From 10pm to 6am the median PM2.5 reading was 167 µg/m³, against 67 and 90 on the two nights before, while the coarse part (PM10 minus PM2.5) was 121 µg/m³, against 120 on Monday night. At the typical station, PM2.5 readings were about 58% of PM10 readings, against 41-42% on the two nights before and 29-35% in the dust-led spike that opened the month.

By 4pm on Wednesday PM2.5 was back to Tuesday afternoon’s 69 µg/m³. The 245 bulletin, a 24-hour average, records the surge that played out overnight.

All three nights had calm or near-calm surface winds, mist by 9.30pm and the strongest temperature inversions since at least October 7, with 7.6°C, 5.6°C and 7.2°C of warming aloft at 4.30am on October 19, 20 and 21. Wednesday’s inversion was lower, at about 160 metres against 240-250 m, with almost no wind beneath it.