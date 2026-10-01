Delhi’s draft excise policy sent to Centre, likely to be implemented before Diwali

A draft excise policy for Delhi has been sent to the Union government for approval after chief minister Rekha Gupta and a ministerial committee cleared it, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The policy is expected to go through the remaining approval process and is likely to be implemented this month, ahead of Diwali, they added.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta last year constituted a ministerial committee to formulate a new excise policy. (ANI)

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The draft policy comes four years after the controversy over the previous 2021-22 framework, which was withdrawn in 2022 amid allegations of procedural irregularities and corruption. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate investigated the case.

In February, a Delhi court discharged former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others in the CBI case, while other proceedings connected to the matter continue.

The government has been working on the new policy to replace the existing regime and regulate liquor retail in the Capital. “Once the necessary approvals are received, the policy is likely to be notified and implemented in October,” a government official said.

Gupta last year constituted the Parvesh Verma-led ministerial committee to formulate a new excise policy for Delhi focused on transparency, regulation and social safeguards.

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{{^usCountry}} The new policy is expected to retain the government-run retail model. Four government corporations currently operate over 700 liquor outlets in Delhi. Private players are not expected to return to liquor retail under the proposed framework, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new policy is expected to retain the government-run retail model. Four government corporations currently operate over 700 liquor outlets in Delhi. Private players are not expected to return to liquor retail under the proposed framework, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are several changes proposed that will help increase availability of better and more brands in Delhi while breaking any kind of monopoly. The retail stores will remain operated by government corporations, though their numbers may increase. However, it will not be open to private players,” said the official.

The new policy is expected to introduce changes in the functioning of liquor outlets and the availability of premium brands. The government is examining provisions relating to liquor at hotels, clubs and restaurants.

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