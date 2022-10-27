Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is world's 10th busiest airport: Study

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 27, 2022 06:17 PM IST

Following the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the aviation industry experienced a significant decline in passenger and flight traffic. The industry gradually got back to business in 2022.

Passengers arrive in the new, integrated Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport.(Photo: Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is the 10th busiest airport in the world in terms of seat capacity and frequency of domestic and international flights as of October 2022, reported Official Airline Guide (OAG).

In its research, aviation analytics company OAG said the Delhi airport improved from its 14th position in October 2019, before the pandemic struck. The busiest airport in the world as of October 2022 is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport having serviced 47,47,367 seats.

Dubai International is second with 41,27,704 seats, followed by Tokyo International Airport with 38,77,164 seats and Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 37,53,858 seats.

In fifth place is the Denver airport with 37,09,394 seats, followed by London Heathrow Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport at the 7th spot and Los Angeles International Airport at the 9th position, the OAG report said.

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

