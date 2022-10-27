Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is world's 10th busiest airport: Study

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is the 10th busiest airport in the world in terms of seat capacity and frequency of domestic and international flights as of October 2022, reported Official Airline Guide (OAG).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the aviation industry experienced a significant decline in passenger and flight traffic. The industry gradually got back to business in 2022.

In its research, aviation analytics company OAG said the Delhi airport improved from its 14th position in October 2019, before the pandemic struck. The busiest airport in the world as of October 2022 is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport having serviced 47,47,367 seats.

Dubai International is second with 41,27,704 seats, followed by Tokyo International Airport with 38,77,164 seats and Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 37,53,858 seats.

In fifth place is the Denver airport with 37,09,394 seats, followed by London Heathrow Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport at the 7th spot and Los Angeles International Airport at the 9th position, the OAG report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON