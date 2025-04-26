Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi's maximum temperature rises to 42.1 degree C, hottest April day since 2022

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2025 09:22 PM IST

The IMD said for April, the last time a higher temperature was recorded was in 2022, when mercury touched 43.5 degrees celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday stated that Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in the national capital for April since 2022.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday hit a searing 42.1 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees celsius.(HT_PRINT)
Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday hit a searing 42.1 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees celsius.(HT_PRINT)

The IMD stated that the last time a higher temperature was recorded was when mercury touched 43.5 degrees Celsius three years ago in April.

Also Read: Himachal: Rain keeping forest fires low this season, says chief conservator

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 3.1 notches below the seasonal average, settling at 20.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels in the city ranged from 15-35 per cent.

The IMD has predicted that partially cloudy skies are likely to prevail on Sunday, with a maximum temperature around 41 degrees celsius and minimum temperature close to 24 degrees celsius in the city.

Also Read: Delhi unveils its first heat action plan

The weather department had issued a yellow alert for the national capital over the weekend, in anticipation of scorching temperatures.

In a press release on Saturday, the IMD stated that heatwave conditions in the Northwestern regions of the country are likely to continue till April 30.

“A gradual rise in temperature is expected in the plains. Westerly winds are expected and we will see clear skies, with the maximum possibly touching 42-43 degrees celsius by Saturday,” an IMD official told HT.

Delhi's air quality remains poor

While the weather gets hotter, Delhi's air quality remains in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read: Heatwave grips Chandigarh as mercury breaches 40°C

As of 8 pm on Saturday, the AQI in Anand Vihar was 304, 307 in Dwarka, 302 near Okhla Phase 2, and 287 near RK Puram.

CPCB guidelines state that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi has maintained a ‘poor’ AQI over the last month after a brief respite when air quality had improved. In March, 2025, for the first time in months, Delhi's AQI dropped below 100.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi's maximum temperature rises to 42.1 degree C, hottest April day since 2022
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On