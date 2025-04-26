Delhi's maximum temperature rises to 42.1 degree C, hottest April day since 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday stated that Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in the national capital for April since 2022. Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday hit a searing 42.1 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees celsius.(HT_PRINT)

The IMD stated that the last time a higher temperature was recorded was when mercury touched 43.5 degrees Celsius three years ago in April.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 3.1 notches below the seasonal average, settling at 20.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels in the city ranged from 15-35 per cent.

The IMD has predicted that partially cloudy skies are likely to prevail on Sunday, with a maximum temperature around 41 degrees celsius and minimum temperature close to 24 degrees celsius in the city.

The weather department had issued a yellow alert for the national capital over the weekend, in anticipation of scorching temperatures.

In a press release on Saturday, the IMD stated that heatwave conditions in the Northwestern regions of the country are likely to continue till April 30.

“A gradual rise in temperature is expected in the plains. Westerly winds are expected and we will see clear skies, with the maximum possibly touching 42-43 degrees celsius by Saturday,” an IMD official told HT.

Delhi's air quality remains poor

While the weather gets hotter, Delhi's air quality remains in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As of 8 pm on Saturday, the AQI in Anand Vihar was 304, 307 in Dwarka, 302 near Okhla Phase 2, and 287 near RK Puram.

CPCB guidelines state that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi has maintained a ‘poor’ AQI over the last month after a brief respite when air quality had improved. In March, 2025, for the first time in months, Delhi's AQI dropped below 100.