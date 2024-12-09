Menu Explore
Delhi-Shillong SpiceJet flight lands in Patna after technical glitch

ByRuchir Kumar
Dec 09, 2024 01:11 PM IST

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna due to a crack in the cockpit windshield. All passengers landed safely.

Patna: A SpiceJet flight with 80 passengers and crew on board from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna on Monday after a crack in the cockpit windshield was detected. It landed safely at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, said officials.

The aircraft has been temporarily grounded (HT File Photo)
The aircraft has been temporarily grounded (HT File Photo)

“On December 9, 2024, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna when a windshield crack was observed. Please note that there are three different layers of windshield and only one layer of a particular window had a crack, and the diversion was purely a precautionary measure. The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing. Passengers were deplaned normally. Pressurisation was normal throughout the flight,” said a spokesperson from SpiceJet.

The aircraft has been temporarily grounded. Alternative arrangements have been made for the passengers.

The flight, which took off from Delhi at 7.03 am and was scheduled to land in Shillong at 10.02 am, will require clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the windshield replacement before it can fly again.

