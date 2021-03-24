Home / India News / Delhiwale: Glacier in a cart
india news

Delhiwale: Glacier in a cart

A street vendor is back on the road with his glorious summer treat
By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:27 AM IST
Chuski-seller Kamruddin is polite and restrained(HT Photo)

Hot afternoon. Empty lane. Kamruddin enters. A young girl runs after his cart, asking the man for his signature treat, which she calls “baraf ka gola”—a ball of crushed ice on a wooden stick.

Also known as chuski, the pavement speciality enters our world every year this time, though last year the successive lockdowns kept it away. The ice lolly is actually an unsung part of a vast buffet that keeps Delhi cool in summer: smoothies, gelatos, juices, kulfis, nimbu soda, roohafza sherbet, chaas, lassi, jaljeera, sugarcane juice, coconut water etc. The rendezvous with chuski, though, makes for a more intense elemental experience. You are literally eating the ice, composed of minuscule crystals, as if it was just scraped out of a Himalayan glacier.

Chuski-seller Kamruddin is polite and restrained. He swiftly grates the ice on his special apparatus called “gola machine”, and addresses the little girl with the formal “aap” instead of “tum” or “tu,” inquiring about her preferred flavour — she picks kala khatta.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Five jawans killed in Bastar IED blast

One year of lockdown: Unlocked, and holding on to hope

Covid-19 migrant crisis: How they returned

Editors Guild urges PM Modi to put digital media rules on hold

It must be said that many chuski vendors resort to artificial flavouring. Kamruddin is one of them, he admits. It’s also true that some chuski establishments use natural flavours — a stall in Kamla Nagar serves a mango version during the mango season. There was a coffee chuski stall in Netaji Subhash Place, but alas, not many liked the combo. Pavement vendor Ashok, who hangs about Chandni Chowk’s Central Baptist Church, doles out refreshing bel-flavoured chuski. An air-conditioned Connaught Place restaurant serves chuski margarita, but the absence of the street takes away half the fun.

Kamruddin’s no-fuss version is the one you are likely to find across the city alleys. The first bite is the most striking, as it sends a rush of cold waves across the body.

A typical chuski cart, too, is a sight. The tall glass bottles of multicoloured syrups are lined up along both sides, while the old-fashioned ice grater is always of wood. Kamruddin has covered his block of ice in a grey handkerchief. He operates in south Delhi neighbourhoods, especially in Khirki village. “In winters, I sell peanuts,” he says, as he goes ahead pushing his cart.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwale mayank austen soofi
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP