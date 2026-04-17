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Delimitation Bill they have tabled is nothing short of complete deception: MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin urged that the bill must not be rushed through in ‘haste’ and the Union government must withdraw it in full

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 11:40 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Friday called the delimitation draft bill a ‘calculated deception’ by the central government.

Rejecting the draft bill, the Tamil Nadu chief minister urged the Centre not to rush the Bill through in haste. (MK Stalin | Facebook)

Rejecting the draft bill, the Tamil Nadu chief minister urged the Centre not to rush the bill through in haste.

Also Read: What is delimitation bill, concerns over North vs South and why is Opposition against it | Explained

“Today is a defining moment in Tamil Nadu’s political history. It is the day we will see the outcome of our relentless resistance against delimitation”, Stalin said.

Amid DMK’s sustained protests over the draft bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have continued to assure in Parliament that Tamil Nadu’s representation will not be reduced.

“But their words say one thing, their actions reveal another. The bill they have introduced is nothing but a calculated deception. We reject it outright. It cannot be trusted. It will not be accepted”, Stalin said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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