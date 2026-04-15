What is delimitation exercise, concerns over North vs South and why is Opposition against it | Explained

The government is set to begin the exercise to redraw constituencies and increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 from the current 543 in a bid to ensure one-third reservation for women in Parliament and the population growth over the decades. The move could see the number of seats in the Lok Sabha increase to 850. (ANI)

The Centre will constitute a new Delimitation Commission to carry out the exercise, which is most likely to conclude before the next General Elections in 2029. The last such exercise was conducted in 2002, however, only the boundaries were changed keeping the total number of seats as constant.

On Wednesday, the government unveiled three bills, including the Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill, through which the process to carve out new seats and redefine the borders of the existing ones would be carried out. The delimitation exercise would be based on the 2011 census, as the one set to begin this week will take another year to complete.

The three bills are set to be brought in the Parliament in an extended Budget Session that has been convened from April 16 to 18.

What is delimitation and why is it necessary? Delimitation is a routine exercise and is carried out every few decades by carving out new seats and deciding their boundaries to ensure that the states get their due representation with growing population. The latest exercise if the fifth such exercise.

The first delimitation was carried out in 1952, based on the 1951 census allotting 494 Lok Sabha seats. Similar exercises were carried out in 1963 and 1973. During the 1973 exercise, based on 1971 census data, the number of seats were fixed at 543, while the population of the country was 54.8 crore.

In the last revision in 2002, while the seats remained unchanged, only their boundaries were redefined as mentioned earlier.

Going by the last official census data of 2011, the population has doubled since 1971, requiring a redistribution among states.

While some constituencies, both in North and South India, have 2-3 million voters, others like Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu or Ladakh have 47,972, 1,02,260 and 1,59,949 voters, respectively.

What post-delimitation Lok Sabha looks like According to the government proposal, reviewed by HT, the number of Lok Sabha seats would be increased from 543 to 850, with a bulk going to the North. While 815 of these seats will go for the states, another 35 are earmarked for the Union Territories.

The delimitation will also operationalise one-third reservation for women in Parliament, a long-pending plan approved in 2023. Under the new framework, the reserved seats for women will be allotted by rotation.

The biggest point of contest around the exercise is a North vs South divide, with North India with significant population growth benefitting with more proportionate seats, while South India — a significant contributor to the GDP (around 30–31%) — getting its proportionate seats reduced over lesser population growth rate. Southern states have, time and again, flagged that mere population alone shouldn't be the criteria for such revisions, or additions.

Going by the government's proposal, the biggest gainers would be Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Maharashtra. On the other hands, the laggards are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh (+Telangana), Odisha, and West Bengal.

While, UP will see the rise of Lok Sabha seats from 80 to 140, Bihar's seats will rise from 40 to 73, Rajasthan from 25 to 48, and MP from 29 to 51.

Interestingly, all the top gainers are currently ruled by BJP-led NDA.

The seats of Tamil Nadu will increase from 39 to 51, while that of Kerala from 20 to 23, Andhra + Telangana from 42 to 59, while Odisha from 21 to 29, and West Bengal from 42 to 64. Barring Odisha and Andhra, all the top laggards are ruled by the opposition.