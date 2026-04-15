Southern pushback grows over proposed Lok Sabha seat hike, delimitation exercise

A fresh political flashpoint is emerging over the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise and expansion of Lok Sabha seats, with southern states warning of a potential erosion of their political voice even as the Union government insists that “no state will lose out.” Members of Parliament while voting on clauses of the women's reservation bill on demand of an Opposition MP in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

At the heart of the debate is a legislative push that could significantly increase the strength of the Lok Sabha - from 543 seats to potentially over 850 - alongside the implementation of one-third reservation for women. But the method of redistributing these seats, and the data underpinning it, has triggered sharp concerns, particularly in the south.

Why delimitation is back in focus The Centre has introduced a set of bills, including the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and a constitutional amendment linked to women’s reservation, which together propose a large-scale redrawing of parliamentary constituencies. The exercise will be based on population data from the latest published census - effectively the 2011 Census at present.

This is significant because delimitation has been frozen for decades to ensure that states which successfully controlled population growth were not penalised. With that freeze nearing its end, the issue has returned to the centre of political debate.

Population vs representation: The core faultline The primary concern revolves around how seats will be distributed across states. If population becomes the dominant criterion, as is expected, it could shift political weight towards more populous northern states.

An internal analysis of the data cited in the draft bill indicates that southern states' combined share in the Lok Sabha could drop from 20.1% to 18%, while states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar could see their share rise from 22.1% to 25.1%.