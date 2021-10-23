Delimitation will happen, J&K statehood to be restored: Amit Shah in Srinagar

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored soon after the delimitation, followed by elections. “Why should we stop delimitation,” Shah questioned. The home minister is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, marking his maiden trip to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

“Delimitation will happen, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood...I want to be friends with the Kashmiri youth,” Amit Shah said at an event with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs in Srinagar. He said that the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state has brought democracy to grassroots level, which was earlier restricted to a few families.

“People questioned the curfew and internet suspension (in J&K). Had there been no curfew, we don't know how many lives would have been lost. Kashmir’s youth have been saved due to curfew and internet suspension... three families ruled for 70 years...Why were 40,000 people killed,” Shah asked, launching a veiled attack on the Valley’s political leaders.

He assured that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace in the Valley, adding that no one can obstruct development in the union territory.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed in the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the region.

Delimitation of J&K is a contentious process that gathered momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of 14 political parties in the region at a landmark event in Delhi in June this year. The Delimitation Commission has already started the process of redrawing assembly segments based on the 2011 census of the erstwhile state.