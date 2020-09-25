Delivered on all promises: Nitish

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:44 IST

PATNA:Hours after the schedule for assembly elections in Bihar was announced on Friday, chief minister Nitish Kumar underlined that he delivered on all promises made during the 2015 election campaign and pledged to take his development agenda forward if voted back to power.

Kumar said his government would launch phase II of the “seven resolves”– which comprised social schemes to provide amenities such as piped drinking water, toilet construction and providing power connections – that was the mainstay of his campaign in 2015.

“In a democracy, voters are the master. They have to take a call and decide whom they want to give a chance,” Kumar said.

Kumar, also the Janata Dal (United) president, said that phase-II would include enhancing skill of youths to brighten their jobs prospect, promoting entrepreneurship among women by providing them financial assistance, irrigation facility to every agriculture field and additional health facilities for people and animals.

“A promise is a promise. I will never waiver on delivery,” he added. Kumar, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, sought to contrast 15 years of his rule with 15 years of Rashtriya Janata Dal, which was in power between 1990 and 2005.

Kumar fought the 2015 election as an ally of the RJD and part of the Grand Alliance but broke away in 2017 and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following corruption allegations against RJD members.

“All sectors in state witnessed all-round growth. We would like to carry forward our Seven resolves-Part 2. It will focus on the next level of development and have provisions for maintenance of the infrastructure thus created. We will construct and maintain it, on the pattern of present initiative for road and bridges. The new resolves will be finished in next five years,” said Kumar.

The chief minister made a slew of promises.

He said the NDA government will endeavour to provide access to irrigation facility for every farmer, while highlighting the benefits of student credit card in promoting higher education. Kumar also tried to silence the opposition and alliance partner Lok Janshakti Party by emphasising on the training of young people. “Every district will have mega skill centre and create a skill department,” he said.

Kumar also announced programmes to develop entrepreneurship among women. “Women will get special assistance of Rs 10 lakh and we will provide Rs 25,000 to the girls passing intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to the girls who will graduate,” said Kumar.

He said that villages would henceforth be clean and equipped with solar lights and solid waste management facilities. Every town will have a centre for old people along with better healthcare facilities in rural areas.

“People of state have decided to oust Nitish Kumar from the power as they feel cheated by the act of CM of hijacking the mandate,” said Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav.