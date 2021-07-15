Delta in 111 countries, Delta Plus unlikely to be more transmissible | 10 points

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 , first reported in India in October , has now spread to over 111 countries across the world , according to the latest update of the World Health Organization. The viral strain , which is behind the resurgent rise of global cases , has mutated into Delta Plus. Sporadic cases of Delta Plus in India spread fresh concerns of a fresh wave riding on this new variant. But Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium of Genomics (INSACOG) has recently revealed that Delta Plus is not likely to be as transmissible as Delta.

Here are 10 latest updates on Covid-19 and its variants:

1. WHO chief Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus has recently said that the world has entered the early stages of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. The third wave is mainly driven by the Delta variant , the WHO has said. The variant has now spread in more than 11 countries. "We expect it to soon be the dominant Covid-19 strain if it isn't already ," the WHO chief has said.

3. As far as other variants are concerned , Alpha variant has been reported in 178 countries , territories or areas , while Beta was limited to 123 countries and Gamma in 75 countries.

4. WHO said that the emergence of more transmissible variants in the days to come can not be dismissed. And those variants will get coupled with the lifting of the restrictions , which will contribute to rapid surges in cases.

5. In the week ending on July 11 , according to WHO data , India recorded 2 ,91 ,789 cases , recording a 7 per cent decrease.

6. Indonesia has now surpassed India's daily Covid-19 cases of India and has become the epicentre of Covid-19 in Asia.

7. In India , Delta is predominant. Alpha , first documented in the UK , and Beta , first found in South Africa , are rarely found. Delta Plus , on the other hand , was reported in a few states. But experts have said that there is no evidence to suggest that Delta Plus is more transmissible than Delta.

8. Gamma and Lambda variants have not been found in India , INSACOG said. Lambda , which is assumed to be deadlier than Delta , is found in 29 countries.

9. In India , several cases of the Kappa variant have been found in the recent few days. Kappa is a variant of interest and is not new. It was found in India at the same time when Delta was found.

10. As Delta Plus may not be more transmissible than Delta , it will not be the reason for a new surge in India. But the ministry has said that Covid-19 situation has become sluggish in some states , as the number of daily new infections is not going down.