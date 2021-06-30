Delta Plus: What should diabetic, high BP people do? All you need to know

The new variant of SARS-CoV-2 Delta Plus has brought back some containment at local levels. Maharashtra has reimposed some curbs while Karnataka has again made negative RT-PCR results or vaccine certificates mandatory for people travelling from Maharashtra. With 51 Delta Plus cases in 12 states, the experts do not have enough evidence to confirm that this variant is stronger or more transmissible than Delta. General Covid appropriate behaviour is what everyone — with or without any specific health condition — should follow, experts have said. In addition, people should get vaccinated whenever their turn comes.

The link between diabetes and the outbreak of black fungus, mucormycosis, during the recovery period from Covid has brought diabetes under focus as experts, time and again, have advised people to keep the blood sugar level under control.

In March this year, the Indian Council of Medical Research came out with a detailed Covid guideline for people suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Here is all you need to know about the connection between diabetes, hypertension and Covid-19

> People with heart disease, diabetes or hypertension are at not greater risk of getting Covid-19 infection than anyone else.

> But some people with these health conditions (diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases) may develop more severe symptoms and complications.

> People with uncontrolled diabetes are at increased risk of all infections in general.

> Following the diet and the exercise routine is what has been advised for people with blood sugar, and high BP.

> All regular medicines for sugar, BP heart disease, unless advised otherwise by doctors, should be continued.

> Does BP medications increase the severity of Covid-19? The ICMR in its last guideline said there is no such evidence. "After reviewing of available information, the consensus of various scientific societies and expert group of cardiologists is that currently there is no evidence that the two group of drugs- ACE inhibitors (eg. Ramipril, Enalapril and so on ) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) (eg. Losartan, Telmisartan and so on) increase the susceptibility or severity of Covid-19. These drugs are very effective for heart failure by supporting your heart function and controlling high blood pressure. It may be harmful to stop these medications by yourself. This can worsen your heart condition," the ICMR said earlier.