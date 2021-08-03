Delta variant found in 90% samples in Kerala: Study

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the surge in Covid cases in Kerala, the latest genome study shows the impact of the highly contagious Delta variant, as its presence was detected in 90% of the samples collected from the state during May to July.

Out of 835 samples collected randomly from least affected to worst affected areas, the Delta variant was found in 735 samples, said the study, jointly conducted by the Institute of Genomic and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi and the state health ministry. The samples were collected from almost all the districts and the variant was detected widely in Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram. Except Wayanad, all other districts have shown alarming presence of the variant between May end and July, the study said. Malappuram topped the pandemic chart in the country with over 3,500 daily average cases.

According to the study, the less contagious Alpha variant was widely prevalent in many districts in March, but was later taken over by the Delta variant aggravating the situation.

Dr Vinod Sacria, principal scientist at the (IGIB), said that the findings of the new study points to the need of intensifying virus-control measures and surveillance in Kerala.

Three variants - Alpha, Kappa and Delta - have been detected in the state and the presence of highly-contagious Delta variant is a cause of concern, the study shows.

Another study conducted by the health department with the help of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology also found the Delta variant to be dominating in the state. It further shows that other variants are not found in abundance in areas where the Delta variant is dominant. “All studies point to the increased presence of Delta variant. The next three weeks are crucial for the state,” said state health minister Veena George.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 13,984 cases on Monday with a test positivity rate of 10.93% (1,27, 903 tests were conducted due to weekend closure). Active cases stood at 1,65,332. The state also clocked 118 deaths taking the fatality to 16,955, according to the health ministry data.

The state has been reporting almost half of the total cases of the country for about a week. The central team visiting the state met top officials of the health ministry on Monday.

According to the data released from the state health ministry, in at least four Kerala districts, the reproduction number (R value) is above 1.2%. R value is an indicator on how quickly the infection is spreading and gives a clear picture on how many people on an average get infected from a Covid-19 patient. “The latest sero survey shows at least 50% of the population is vulnerable,” said George.