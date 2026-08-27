New Delhi, State authorities informed the National Green Tribunal that the demarcation of the Ganga river's floodplain zone across the entire 700-km stretch in Uttar Pradesh is complete. The NGT had earlier sought reports on the progress of the work.

Demarcation of 700 km river Ganga floodplain complete: UP informs NGT

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During an August 25 hearing, a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted that the Chief Engineer of the state's Irrigation and Water Resource Department filed an affidavit on August 22 regarding the status of demarcation work.

It noted that according to the state's counsel, "The work of delineating and demarcating the floodplain zone of the river Ganga across a 700 km stretch in Uttar Pradesh is complete."

The report said, "The state has made substantial and tangible progress towards protecting and preserving the floodplain zone of the river Ganga and has completed the physical demarcation of approximately 700 km of the identified stretch..., extending from Unnao to Ballia across all 13 concerned districts by installing a total of 7,350 pillars."

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{{^usCountry}} It said completing the demarcation is a significant step towards achieving the objectives of the river Ganga Authorities Order, 2016, and the directions the NGT previously issued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said completing the demarcation is a significant step towards achieving the objectives of the river Ganga Authorities Order, 2016, and the directions the NGT previously issued. {{/usCountry}}

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"Identifying the floodplain zone physically will help concerned authorities monitor effectively and prevent unauthorised activities, encroachments and constructions within the identified area," the report said.

The green body, in its order, noted that the report also disclosed the status of floodplain zone delineation for the tributaries of the river Ganga.

According to the report, floodplain zone delineation is complete for several key tributaries, including the Yamuna, Ramganga, Betwa, Suvav, Tedhi, Budhi Ganga, Solani, and Khokhri. The task, however, remains "in progress" for several other tributaries, including the Kali , Varuna, Hindon, Pandu, Noon, Sengur, Assi, Ishan, Kali , and Krishni.

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The report also said the state has set a deadline of March 31, 2027, to complete the delineation for the Gomti, Ghaghra, and Rapti rivers. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on November 16.

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