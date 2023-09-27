‘Dengue in Bengal, CM in Spain’: INDIA bloc members - Congress, TMC - lock horns over Mamata Banerjee's ‘luxury trip’

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Wednesday took a swipe at West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over her recent business trip to Spain at a time when cases of Dengue are on the rise in the state, alleging that the state government is showing ‘cleverness’ in reports of death.

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chowdhury, who is also the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, pointed out how medical professionals in the state are being directed ‘not to mention Dengue as the cause of death as it might hamper the government’s image'.

Notably, both TMC and Congress are members of larger coalition of Opposition parties, namely Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM Banerjee had recently returned from a 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai to attract businesses to Bengal in the run up to the state's next business summit. She held several meetings in two countries and promoted Bengal as an industrial destination.

Describing the visit as a ‘luxury trip’, Choudhury said the CM went abroad for a ‘change of environment’, as one district after the other in the state is getting affected by Dengue.

“We know that in the months of August and September, the Dengue rises. But here, there are no proper healthcare facilities,” he said.

He further pointed out that there is a shortage of industries and businesses in the state, however, ‘there is no shortage of funds for the CM and her family members’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Countering the Congress leader's claims, Bengal minister Shashi Panja asked whether Chowdhury wants to hit out at the INDIA bloc.

"The statements which he (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) is making against Mamata Banerjee and TMC, I don't know if he really wants to hit out at the INDIA bloc," she said.

As many as 28 political parties have joined hands to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the developments have put a question mark on the ‘unity’ vow of the Opposition coalition. As the member parties share the stage on national issues, rifts could be seen between them in state politics.

Similar war of words emerged earlier between AAP and Congress over the seat sharing issue in Delhi during the 2024 general elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}