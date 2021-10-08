Denmark PM to meet PM Modi on climate change ahead of COP 26

Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday where the Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark will be reviewed. There will be talks on collaborating on climate change mitigation ahead of the Glasgow climate change conference (COP 26), people familiar with the matter said.

A joint statement is expected at the end of the meeting spelling out how the two countries will collaborate on climate change. PM Frederiksen will be the first head of state to visit India since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Green Strategic Partnership guides the discussion on how to meet the climate challenges, and how to turn words into action,” said Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India, adding that it will be the “greenest summit” when PM Frederiksen is here.

PM Frederiksen and PM Modi co-chaired a virtual summit between India and Denmark on September 28 2020, following which, a joint statement was issued which said that the green strategic partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities; with focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“India and Denmark agree to be at the forefront in the global fight against climate change. Both countries have set very ambitious national targets on climate and energy that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement. Together, the two countries will show the world that delivering on ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible,” it had said. The partnership has four tracks—climate, energy, water, and green financing.

“There will be talks on taking the partnership to the next level. One of the key areas will be climate finance. In 2009, when we (Denmark) hosted COP 15 in Copenhagen, developed countries had made a commitment to mobilise 100 billion USD for developing countries by 2020 for climate mitigation and adaptation. We are quite far from that goal still. But Denmark PM has said Denmark is committed to delivering its commitment to finance. We will honour our commitment and hopefully, the rest of the world will follow,” a senior official said during an informal press briefing on Fredriksen’s visit on Friday.

“Denmark stands out as an example proves we can fight climate change and at the same time expand our economy. Our economy has grown from the early 1980s to its double size. Our energy consumption has been more or less stable,” the official added.

Denmark energy minister Dan Jorgensen visited India last month when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principal secretary PK Mishra, power minister RK Singh and environment minister, Bhupender Yadav. One of the main areas of partnership for Jorgensen was setting up an offshore clean and wind energy hub in Tamil Nadu of about 1 GW.

“All eyes are on India. If India really wants to consolidate its role in climate change mitigation, it will enhance its NDC (Nationally determined contributions). India is already in a good place with its expansion in renewable energy. It has sought more financing from the developed world which I support. We need strong NDCs from big emitters to keep the 1.5 degrees target alive. The IPCC has already made it clear that all countries will need to transition to net zero at some point,” he had said following his meeting with Yadav.