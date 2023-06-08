Depiction of Indira Gandhi’s killing: Indian mission sends note of displeasure

The Indian high commission in Ottawa has sent a note expressing displeasure to the Canadian government over a float that depicted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination at a parade marking the Operation Bluestar’s 39th anniversary in the Greater Toronto Area, officials aware of the matter said. The note was sent to Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian foreign ministry. (Twitter)

Members of her security detail assassinated Indira Gandhi months after the operation was ordered to flush out separatists holed up in the Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh Shrine in Amritsar, in June 1984.

The “shaheedi [martyrs]” parade float depicted figures of Indira Gandhi and her killers prominently with a sign that the assassination was “Revenge for Attack on Shri Darbar Sahib”, referencing the storming of the Golden Temple.

The high commission on Wednesday sent the note expressing displeasure to Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian foreign ministry.

An Indian official described the depiction as unacceptable. “You cannot exceed freedom of expression like this, glorifying the assassination of the leader of a democratic nation,” said the official, who did not want to be named.

Canadian high commissioner to India Cameron Mackay echoed the viewpoint. “I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” tweeted Mackay.

A second Indian official cited the statement of Jody Thomas, the Canadian prime minister’s national security and intelligence advisor, listing India among the top sources of foreign interference and said these two developments will have “adverse repercussions” when it comes to ties between the two countries.

Speaking at a conference in Ottawa on Friday, Thomas said, “When I talk about foreign interference and economic security, I am now talking about a number of state actors and non-state proxies. This includes Russia, Iran, and India. That said, the actor that comes up most on these issues, and it’s no surprise to anybody, is China.”

The issue has dominated Canadian politics due to the controversy over alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

A third Indian official said as a fellow democratic nation, India does not interfere in the internal politics of another. The official added that by placing India along with authoritarian states, Ottawa is frittering away the positive momentum developed in the relationship particularly with Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s successful visit to Canada last month.

In a tweet, the National Alliance of Indo-Canadians said they are politically marginalised and face racism and religious bigotry in daily life. “Genuine grievances and concerns of citizens must not be mixed up with foreign interference.”

Brampton-based journalist Balraj Deol cited the float and asked does it help Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy. “A float depicting murder of late Indian PM by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 KM long parade in city of Brampton on June 4th. Jody Thomas may reflect on it!” he tweeted.

