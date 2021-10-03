'Desi Angrez': Chhattisgarh MLA slams BJP, RSS for destabilising Congress

Amid speculations of a leadership change in Chhattisgarh, Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh has launched a new attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) terming them akin to the British Raj and alleging that the saffron camp and its hindutva ally Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have adopted the “divide and rule” policy to destabilise the Congress government.

“In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is called 'desi angrez'. RSS workers are trying to mislead our MLAs. They targeted the Madhya Pradesh government, which led to its collapse. In Punjab, they did the same. They've adapted the divide and rule policy,” the Congress leader from Chhattisgarh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The attack comes at a time when several Congress MLAs from Chhattisgarh are joining their colleagues in the national capital. More than 35 party MLAs are currently stationed in Delhi after visiting Rajghat and Vijay Ghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Although chief minister Bhagel said there was no political movement involved, reports of infighting in Chhattisgarh Congress have attested to the possibility that the grand old party in the state is split between two camps -- one led by the chief minister and the other by state health minister TS Singh Deo -- something we have already witnessed in Punjab.

“Earlier, RSS workers tried to destabilize the Chhattisgarh government. Now they are provoking TS Singh Deo. But he is an intelligent and sensible leader, he will not fall for BJP's conspiracy,” said Brihaspat Singh.

However, Bhupesh Baghel seems to have secured the post of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister at least for now with his appointment as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

