'Despite internal problems with alliance partner...': Jitan Manjhi salutes Nitish Kumar

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday posted an interesting tweet in which he talked about "internal problems and conspiracies" in the state's ruling alliance. He also saluted chief minister Nitish Kumar for "cooperating with the alliance partner".

"If one has to learn about how to fulfill coalition dharma, Nitish Kumar can teach that. Despite internal problems with the alliance partner and conspiracies, Nitishji's cooperation makes him politically great. I salute his passion," Manjhi tweeted in Hindi.

He also called Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav the "future of Bihar".

"Tejashwi Yadav, you are the future of Bihar, you should show restrain in your speeches. Why are you being so impatient with the cabinet expansion? Eveything will happen at right time, you just focus on positive politics," Manjhi said in another tweet.

A proposed ministerial expansion in Bihar is expected to take place on January 14 and the Legislative Council polls for two seats scheduled on January 28, people aware of the developments said. The seats had fallen vacant after election of Sushil Kumar Modi to Rajya Sabha and election of MLC Binod Narayan Jha to legislative assembly.

A 14-member council of ministers of chief minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan in November last year. Kumar had kept home, general administration, vigilance and three more departments for himself.

Manjhi had said on Wednesday that he would seek one Legislative Council seat and a ministerial berth for his party from Kumar when he expands his Cabinet.

Nitish Kumar had made an indirect attack at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, saying that the seat distribution within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for last year's assembly elections should have been done five months before the polls and added that the Janata Dal (United) had to pay a price.

"The seat distribution within the NDA should have been done five months prior to the elections but that was not done and as a result, JDU had to pay a big price for it. I was not in favour of becoming the chief minister but because of the pressure of BJP and my party, I agreed to assume the post," Kumar said at the JD(U) state council meeting on Saturday.

The Bihar chief minister further said that his party failed to anticipate as to who were their friends and who were not.

The NDA won last year's Assembly elections in Bihar. The NDA, with JD(U) and Manjhi's HAM, emerged victorious by winning 125 seats; the RJD and Left parties, which are part of the grand alliance, were left short of 13 seats from simple majority.