'Devastated, cried a lot': NEET AIR 1 holder recalls how paper leak, exam cancellation shattered him

The cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination due to a paper leak left lakhs of aspirants grappling with uncertainty. The backlash over the paper leak and student suicides has only grown since then, triggering Cockroach Janta party (CJP)-led protests and emotional distress among students across the country.

Speaking about the period following the cancellation, Gupta said he struggled to come to terms with what had happened. (Screengrab@ANI)

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While many spoke of the mental toll the decision took on them, Aryan Gupta—who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination on June 21—has now shared that he too was overwhelmed by the setback. Recalling the days after the exam was cancelled, Gupta said he was "really devastated" and "cried a lot" before deciding to begin his preparation again.

Speaking about the period following the cancellation, Gupta said he struggled to come to terms with what had happened.

Also read | NEET topper Panshul Bansal skipped the CJP protest. He explains why

“I was disappointed at first"

“I was disappointed at first, I was really devastated and cried a lot when the paper was cancelled. Still, I came to the realisation that of course it is unfair what happened but it's not just with me, 22 lakh other aspirants have suffered the same fate and they are writing the examination again. Somewhere along the line I realised that I have got another chance. So, I just bounced back and gave my best everyday. I started studying from the next day itself and the results are in front of you. My rank/result could not have been possible without my parents or elder brother or teachers around me. My parents are doctors, they gave me a very strong foundation and very big emotional support for me during this period, ” Gupta told news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta credited his family and teachers for helping him navigate the difficult phase, saying their guidance and emotional support played a key role in his journey to the top rank. Message for future aspirants {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta credited his family and teachers for helping him navigate the difficult phase, saying their guidance and emotional support played a key role in his journey to the top rank. Message for future aspirants {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing advice for students preparing for the examination in the future, Gupta urged them to rely on their teachers and remain consistent in their efforts.

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Also read | 'Uncompromising and firm stand': Vijay's TVK demands complete scrapping of NEET

“To the students who will write the exam later, I will say - trust your teachers, follow them blindly because they know much more than you do because they know much more than you do...Give your best everyday and just keep doing the work every single day with consistency and discipline, and things will work out on their own...,” Gupta told the news agency.

Panshul Bansal skips CJP protest

All India Rank (AIR) 2 holder Panshul Bansal said he chose to focus on his preparation instead of joining the demonstrations, using the time to improve his performance.

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Also read | Those involved in NEET paper leak will be punished: PM Modi speaks at NDA meet

Speaking to NDTV about the paper leak controversy and the ongoing agitation, Bansal said, "I thought of the situation as an opportunity to improve my score. So I thought, why should I go to the protest? Instead, I could be studying at home and improving my skills and score."

CJP Protest

The alleged NEET paper leak led to one of the biggest student demonstrations in the national capital on July 20, as thousands of aspirants, parents and supporters gathered for the 'Sansad Chalo' march to demand accountability over the examination controversy. An estimated 50,000 people participated in the protest at Jantar Mantar, where tensions escalated during the course of the demonstration. Reportedly, several students and police personnel sustained injuries as clashes broke out.

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