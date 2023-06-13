Development core issue for Global South: Modi at G20

A G20 development ministers’ meeting on Monday was unable to agree on a consensus outcome document because of differences over the Ukraine crisis, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought collective action to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to ensure no one is left behind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The differences within G20 over the Russian invasion of Ukraine came to the fore again as opposition by Russia and China held up consensus at the conclave of development ministers despite host India’s efforts to find common ground.

An outcome document and chair’s summary with 14 paragraphs that was issued by India at the conclusion of the meeting mentioned there was no consensus on two paragraphs related to the war in Ukraine. The footnotes made it clear that Russia “disassociated” itself from a description of the document as a “common outcome” because of the references of the Ukraine conflict, while China stated the “meeting outcome should not include any reference to the Ukraine crisis”.

In a video message, Modi said countries of the Global South were severely impacted by the disruption created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the food, fuel and fertiliser crises due to geopolitical tensions. “I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) fall behind. We must ensure that no one is left behind,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is imperative for G20 to send a strong message that “we have an action plan to achieve this”, and the grouping’s efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair and sustainable, Modi said. “We should increase investment in fulfilling the SDGs and find solutions to address the debt risks faced by many countries,” he added.

Modi also highlighted the growing “data divide”, and said high-quality data is critical for policy-making, resource allocation and public service delivery. “Democratisation of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide,” he said.

The G20 development ministers’ meeting, chaired by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, focused on global developmental challenges and adopted a seven-year action plan proposed by India to accelerate progress on SDGs through an inclusive roadmap. It also adopted another document focused on boosting cooperation and partnerships for sustainable lifestyles to bolster climate action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, this was the third key meeting of G20 ministers — following conclaves of the finance and foreign ministers — that was unable to agree on a consensus outcome document, largely because of Russia and China’s decision not to accept the text used in the G20 leaders’ declaration of 2022 to describe the Ukraine war. Russia and China have contended this is because the situation on the ground has changed.

Paragraphs 10 and 11 of the outcome document and chair’s summary issued on Monday stated that most G20 members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and said it is causing immense human suffering. Paragraph 11 stated that “Today’s era must not be of war” — echoing the message given by Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting last September.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The document said there was a discussion on the Ukraine war and referred to specific resolutions of the UN Security Council and General Assembly that had denounced Russia’s aggression and demanded the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy — constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks,” paragraph 10 said. It added there were “other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions”.

Paragraph 11 said the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible and “the peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a media briefing, Jaishankar said every delegation spoke for its interests and its outlook. He said he would not get into “who supported whom and who did not support”, adding the fairest description was that everybody spoke for themselves.

“My job as chair was to find the common elements and put it together and that is the document that is there before you,” he said.

The document said the meeting reiterated unwavering commitment to international cooperation, multilateralism and global solidarity as the best way to effectively overcome current and other pressing global crises and challenges. The G20 ministers vowed to promote digital technologies and to narrow the digital divide.

On the SDGs, he said addressing growing debt vulnerabilities and removing bottlenecks faced by developing countries in availing financing are crucial to implement the 2030 agenda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in his address at the meeting, Jaishankar said the prospects of global economic recovery remain dim amid supply chain disruptions, a prolonged debt crisis and pressures on energy, food and fertiliser security. He unveiled India’s seven-year action plan for accelerating progress on SDGs, including a roadmap focused on digital public infrastructure, fostering data for development, investing in women-led development and energy transition.

Progress towards the SDGs was already falling short before the Covid-19 pandemic and it has now been further exacerbated, he said.

The G20 development ministers’ meeting follows the Voice of Global South Summit hosted by India in January, and decisions made in Varanasi will contribute to the UN summit on SDGs in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON