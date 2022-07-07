Development not ‘chamak-damak’ but empowerment of the poor: PM Modi in Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said development does not mean “chamak-damak” (glitter) but the empowerment of the poor, deprived and scheduled caste/scheduled tribe communities.

“For us, development doesn’t just mean glitter. For us, development means empowerment of the poor, downtrodden, deprived, backwards, tribals, mothers and sisters,” he said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of multiple projects worth over ₹1774 crore at an event in Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those present on the occasion.

“After the UP assembly elections, I have come to Kashi for the first time. I want to thank all of you for supporting us (the BJP) to form the government in UP for the second time. I visited Kashi during the UP assembly election and sought support of people of the state and Kashi. The way all of you gave tremendous support with enthusiasm to me (the BJP), I am thankful to all of you,” he said.

He added that the government was working continuously on providing pucca houses and piped water to every household.

Modi also said, “Our government has always tried to solve the problems of the poor, tried to support them in their happiness and sorrow. From the free corona vaccine to the provision of free rations to the poor, the government has not left any opportunity to serve the people. Digital India, Ayushman Bharat, increasing medical infrastructure is creating new opportunities for the people.”

The Prime Minister also remarked that on one hand “we are expanding the facilities for CNG-run vehicles to make the cities of the country smoke-free. On the other hand, we are also giving the option of connecting diesel and petrol-powered boats with CNG and taking care of Gangaji.”

Modi said the enthusiasm of sportspersons at getting a new sports centre was palpable. The PM said the government is working on making all facilities for Olympics sports available in Kashi.

International facilities are being created in the redeveloped stadium at Sigra. This six-decade-old stadium will be equipped with 21st century amenities.

PM Modi appealed to the people of Kashi to keep Ganga and Varanasi clean and expressed the confidence that with the support of the people and blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, all pledges for the city will be fulfilled.