Varanasi has given message that shortcuts can't do well for nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Varanasi for giving a message to the country that shortcut can not do well for the country. “It may help some leaders, but not the country,” Modi said in his address after laying foundation stones for projects worth ₹1,774 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

This is Modi's first visit to the famed temple town after the BJP came back to power in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Assembly election.

“First of all I want to thank you for supporting the BJP to form the government in UP. I visited Kashi before assembly election and sought your support. You supported with enthusiasm and BJP formed the government in UP. For that, I want to thank you.”

Also read | NEP paving way for education in regional languages: Modi at seminar

He said that while Varanasi is eternal, his government is continuously making efforts to equip the town with new facilities. “My Kashi is best example of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. People of Banaras have showed the right path and gave a message that sustainable development should be in Kashi – which corrects the present and remain sustainable for several decades.”

“Kashi has ‘gatisheelta’, ‘pragatisheelta’ and ‘samvedansheelta’” Modi said.

“Despite the scorching heat, lakhs visited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham every day. People of the world and country get a feeling of devotion when they come to Kashi. A devotee must never face any issue, this is what our government functions on,” Modi said.

“For us, development means poor, underprivileged, backward, tribals, women and old people feel empowered... That is why we try if a house is built, it should be under the name of a woman, we're ensuring work to get each poor a pucca house,” he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON