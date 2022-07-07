‘Shabash’, says PM Modi as children greet him with drums, hymns in Varanasi | Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a cheerful greeting from students during an event in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, where he inaugurated a three-day seminar on education.

A video of his interaction with the school children, while sitting in the midst of them and watching their performances is now doing the rounds on social media.

While some of them sang hymns, recited poems, performed flexible yoga moves, a boy played a drum in front of the PM.

He then asked the children if all of them take part in cleaning work and ensure hygiene by washing their hands. The PM then also asked if they regularly exercise. The children responded, "yes sir".

Modi then said, "Sabash! bahaut bahaut badhai. Aap log ke paas alag alag talent hai. Badi pratibha wale log hain aap log. (All of you are exceptionally talented)."

The PM inaugurated the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi today, organised by the Ministry of Education in association with University Grants Commission (UGC) and Banaras Hindu University.

Emphasising on skill development and practical-based learning, Modi said the foundational aim behind the National Education Policy (NEP) is to bring education out from the limits of narrow thought-process and to integrate it with the modern ideas of the 21st Century.

He said the NEP is now opening the way for studies in the mother tongue. Consequently, ancient Indian languages like Sanskrit are also being carried forward.

"For the new National Education Policy, work has also been done on a major infrastructure overhaul in the education sector of the country. Today a large number of new colleges are opening in the country, new universities are opening, new IITs and IIMs are being established. Not only did we recover so fast from such a big epidemic of Covid, but today India is one of the fastest-growing large economies of the world. Today we are the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world," he said.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event.