Development of border villages ignored by previous govt, says Modi

Dehradun/Pithoragarh: Previous governments ignored the development of border areas as they feared “enemies may enter our country”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that development of border villages was his government’s priority.

Addressing a public meeting in border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, Modi said that “New Bharat” has moved away from such fear as it is working on multi-pronged development of border villages. He also recalled that earlier the border villages were referred to as last villages.

“Previous governments didn’t develop border areas as they feared that enemies may come inside. We have moved away from such logic. We are not fearful and we don’t instill fear [in others],” Modi said. “Development of border villages, which we consider as our first villages, is our priority.”

Modi asserted that his government has taken decisions on issues pending for 30 to 40 years, such as women’s reservation law. “Our government took the historic decision of providing 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. I received letters from women of Uttarakhand. With their blessings, we will take our country to new heights,” he said.

There was a time when a mood of despair gripped the nation, Modi said. “Everyone prayed and wondered when the country would be pulled out of the dark shadows of scams of thousands of crores of rupees… But now, when the world is surrounded by challenges India’s voice is getting stronger. Our people feel a sense of pride globally.”

In the last five years, Modi said, 135 million people have risen above the poverty line in the country. “It is a proof that we can overcome poverty… We take responsibility and we dedicate ourselves to achieving this,” he added.

The PM further said that the strength of India is being acknowledged globally and it was evident during the G20 summit held in Delhi last month. It has become possible only because the people of the country have him a chance to serve them. “When I meet leaders and dignitaries from around the world, I look into their eyes. When they look at me, they do not see me but the 140 crore [1.4 billion] people of this country in me,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of development projects in Uttarakhand worth nearly ₹4,200 crore.

